    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama [Image 3 of 7]

    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (Apr. 22, 2023) – Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Shane Labeach took an oath of enlistment from by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Edward Pidgeon during a reenlistment ceremony held before teammates as well as a 60-foot moving “Gundam” robot. Labeach chose the popular tourist attraction as a reenlistment venue since he has been a big fan of Gundam, based on a figure featured in a Japanese science fiction animation series.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 7602352
    VIRIN: 200917-N-SM621-169
    Resolution: 3511x2355
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Reenlistment Ceremony at Gundam Factory Yokohama
    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama
    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama
    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama
    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama
    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama
    Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama

    reenlistment
    Gundam
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka
    Labeach
    Midoriko Morita
    Pidgeon

