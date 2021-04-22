Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Apr. 22, 2023) – Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Shane Labeach took an oath of enlistment from by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Edward Pidgeon during a reenlistment ceremony held before teammates as well as a 60-foot moving “Gundam” robot. Labeach chose the popular tourist attraction as a reenlistment venue since he has been a big fan of Gundam, based on a figure featured in a Japanese science fiction animation series.

