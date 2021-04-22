YOKOHAMA, Japan (Apr. 22, 2023) – Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Shane Labeach took an oath of enlistment from by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Edward Pidgeon during a reenlistment ceremony held before teammates as well as a 60-foot moving “Gundam” robot. Labeach chose the popular tourist attraction as a reenlistment venue since he has been a big fan of Gundam, based on a figure featured in a Japanese science fiction animation series.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 01:55
|Photo ID:
|7602355
|VIRIN:
|200917-N-SM621-172
|Resolution:
|2892x2363
|Size:
|962.76 KB
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reenlistment at Gundam Factory Yokohama [Image 7 of 7], by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
