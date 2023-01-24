Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRHS NJROTC Physical Training [Image 1 of 2]

    BRHS NJROTC Physical Training

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    230124-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Jan. 24, 2023) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadet Styles Johnson, right, counts curl-ups for Cadet Robert Gilmore during the unit's physical fitness training. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 7600787
    VIRIN: 230124-N-LY580-1001
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Physical Training [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BRHS NJROTC Physical Training
    BRHS NJROTC Physical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    PT
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT