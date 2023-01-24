230124-N-LY580-1004 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Jan. 24, 2023) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadet Ricky Chapman, left, counts curl-ups for Cadet Chris Sims during the unit's physical fitness training. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 09:12
|Photo ID:
|7600788
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-LY580-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BRHS NJROTC Physical Training [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT