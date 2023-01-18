Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPC Riley and father [Image 2 of 2]

    SPC Riley and father

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Jason Riley stands with his father, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Riley, after the pinning ceremony to celebrate his graduation Nov. 3, 2022, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Riley is a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Spc. Jason Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 7600760
    VIRIN: 230118-A-A4458-1002
    Resolution: 756x957
    Size: 765.9 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Riley and father [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPC Riley and classmates
    SPC Riley and father

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMC-E Soldier follows in father&rsquo;s footsteps, earns Air Assault badge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Assault
    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    USAMMC-E
    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT