SPC Riley and father

U.S. Army Spc. Jason Riley stands with his father, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Riley, after the pinning ceremony to celebrate his graduation Nov. 3, 2022, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Riley is a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Spc. Jason Riley)

