U.S. Army Spc. Jason Riley stands with his father, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Riley, after the pinning ceremony to celebrate his graduation Nov. 3, 2022, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Riley is a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Spc. Jason Riley)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7600760
|VIRIN:
|230118-A-A4458-1002
|Resolution:
|756x957
|Size:
|765.9 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC Riley and father [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-E Soldier follows in father’s footsteps, earns Air Assault badge
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT