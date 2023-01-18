SPC Riley and classmates

U.S. Army Spc. Jason Riley, center, is pictured with two classmates at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Riley, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, graduated from the 10-day program and earned his badge Nov. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Mascarenas)
USAMMC-E Soldier follows in father’s footsteps, earns Air Assault badge
