U.S. Army Spc. Jason Riley, center, is pictured with two classmates at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Riley, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, graduated from the 10-day program and earned his badge Nov. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Mascarenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7600759 VIRIN: 230118-A-A4458-1001 Resolution: 2000x1400 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPC Riley and classmates [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.