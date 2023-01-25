Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance

Spc. 5 Andrea Motley Crabtree in the Mark V deep sea dive suit at Fort Rucker, Ala., 1985. Crabtree, who was guest speaker at Fort Lee's Martin Luther King Observance Jan. 19, was the Army's first female deep sea diver. (photo courtesy of retired Master Sgt. Andrea Motley Crabtree).

