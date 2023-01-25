Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance [Image 2 of 3]

    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance

    01.25.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Spc. 5 Andrea Motley Crabtree in the Mark V deep sea dive suit at Fort Rucker, Ala., 1985. Crabtree, who was guest speaker at Fort Lee's Martin Luther King Observance Jan. 19, was the Army's first female deep sea diver. (photo courtesy of retired Master Sgt. Andrea Motley Crabtree).

