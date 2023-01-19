Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance [Image 3 of 3]

    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Retired Master Sgt. Andrea Motley Crabtree converses with Maj. Gen Mark T. Simerly; CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general; Col. Beth A. Behn, Army Chief of Transportation; and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy T. Brown, Trans. Corps CSM following the Martin Luther King Observance Jan. 19 at Fort Lee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:58
    Photo ID: 7600749
    VIRIN: 230119-A-US054-061
    Resolution: 2544x1896
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance
    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance
    Army’s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army&rsquo;s first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crabtree
    MLK Observance
    Fort-Lee-News-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT