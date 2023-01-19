Retired Master Sgt. Andrea Motley Crabtree converses with Maj. Gen Mark T. Simerly; CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general; Col. Beth A. Behn, Army Chief of Transportation; and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy T. Brown, Trans. Corps CSM following the Martin Luther King Observance Jan. 19 at Fort Lee.
Army's first female deep sea diver reflects on career during MLK observance
