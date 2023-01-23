U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Slayton, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, observes a U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegaus' arrival for Juniper Oak at Nevatim Airbase, Jan. 23, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7600443
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-TV052-0150
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|NEVATIM ISRAELI AIR FORCE BASE, IL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
