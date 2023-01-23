Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak

    NEVATIM AIRBASE, ISRAEL

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Airman guides an U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II after it landed at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 23, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:55
    Photo ID: 7600442
    VIRIN: 230123-F-TV052-0072
    Resolution: 4263x2836
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: NEVATIM AIRBASE, IL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak
    U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT