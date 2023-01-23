U.S. Air Force fighters and tankers arrive at Nevatim Airbase for Juniper Oak

A U.S. Air Force Airman guides an U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II after it landed at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 23, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
