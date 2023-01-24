Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCYBER commander visits 2d TSB, discusses cyberspace capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    ARCYBER commander visits 2d TSB, discusses cyberspace capabilities

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command, hosts a Town Hall Meeting with 2d Theater Signal Brigade members January 24, 2023, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. U.S. Army Cyber Command operates and defends Army networks and deliver cyberspace effects against adversaries to defend the nation with over 16,500 Soldiers, civilians, and contractors working 24/7 across the globe.

    “This is our most critical and complex priority. Deliver cyberspace effects – both defensive and offensive – against global adversaries. Rapidly develop and deploy cyberspace capabilities to equip our force for the future fight against a resilient, adaptive adversary. The Army's cyber force is engaged in the real‐world cyberspace fight today, against near‐peer adversaries, and other global cyber threats. We defend military networks, secure Army weapons platforms, and protect critical U.S. infrastructure. Army Cyber forces are deployed globally, conducting defensive and offensive cyber operations 24/7.” (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

