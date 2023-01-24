Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCYBER commander visits 2d TSB, discusses cyberspace capabilities [Image 3 of 4]

    ARCYBER commander visits 2d TSB, discusses cyberspace capabilities

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command, presents a coin to a 2d Theater Signal Brigade member following a Town Hall Meeting January 24, 2023, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    This work, ARCYBER commander visits 2d TSB, discusses cyberspace capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    ARCYBER
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence

