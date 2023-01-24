Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command, presents a coin to a 2d Theater Signal Brigade member following a Town Hall Meeting January 24, 2023, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 00:59
|Photo ID:
|7600352
|VIRIN:
|230124-A-FX425-3169
|Resolution:
|4396x3840
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARCYBER commander visits 2d TSB, discusses cyberspace capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
