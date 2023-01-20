Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge

Soldiers on the move during the Norwegian Foot March challenge, or Marsjmerket, an 18.6 mile, timed march at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers, carrying 25-pound ruck sacks on their backs, were required to finish the challenge within four hours and 30 minutes in most cases to earn the foreign military badge.
