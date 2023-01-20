Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge [Image 16 of 23]

    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers on the move during the Norwegian Foot March challenge, or Marsjmerket, an 18.6 mile, timed march at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers, carrying 25-pound ruck sacks on their backs, were required to finish the challenge within four hours and 30 minutes in most cases to earn the foreign military badge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 7600126
    VIRIN: 230120-A-KV967-1019
    Resolution: 2100x1181
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge [Image 23 of 23], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge
    Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT