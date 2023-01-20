Bliss RSO, FMWR challenge Soldiers vying for foreign military ruck badge

An 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Soldier carries the battalion guidon as he encourages fellow 86th ESB troops in the final stretch of the Norwegian Foot March challenge, or Marsjmerket, an 18.6 mile, timed march at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023. Soldiers, carrying 25-pound ruck sacks on their backs, were required to finish the challenge within four hours and 30 minutes in most cases to earn the foreign military badge.
|01.20.2023
|01.24.2023 18:01
|7600122
|230120-A-KV967-1015
|2100x1680
|1.64 MB
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|1
|0
