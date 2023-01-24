Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill recognizes arts & crafts civilians during Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill recognizes arts &amp; crafts civilians during Champ of the Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Victoria Lambert and Alyssa Harvey, 6th FSS arts and crafts staff members, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief, pose for a photo during a Champ of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023. The team carried out a short-notice order during the holidays for a U.S. Special Operations command departing member. The hard work and dedication earned them both the Champ of the Week recognition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    This work, MacDill recognizes arts & crafts civilians during Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

