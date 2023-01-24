From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Victoria Lambert and Alyssa Harvey, 6th FSS arts and crafts staff members, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief, pose for a photo during a Champ of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023. The team carried out a short-notice order during the holidays for a U.S. Special Operations command departing member. The hard work and dedication earned them both the Champ of the Week recognition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

