U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief, right, pose for a photo with Victoria Lambert, 6th Force Support Squadron arts and crafts staff member, during the Champ of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023. Lambert and her coworkers carried out a short-notice order during the holidays for a U.S. Special Operations command departing member. The hard work and dedication earned her the Champ of the Week recognition alongside two of her coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

