Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training [Image 4 of 4]

    36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Hackney, 36th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator looks out the window of a UH-1N Huey during routine training in Spokane, Washington, Jan. 23, 2023. The 36th RQS began its operations in 1971, providing support to Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists as well as civilian emergency search and rescue coverage of the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 7599736
    VIRIN: 230123-F-CJ658-1112
    Resolution: 4619x3073
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training
    36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training
    36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training
    36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Huey #Fairchild #36thRQS #AMC #Helicopter #58thSOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT