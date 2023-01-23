36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training

A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Hackney, 36th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator looks out the window of a UH-1N Huey during routine training in Spokane, Washington, Jan. 23, 2023. The 36th RQS began its operations in 1971, providing support to Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists as well as civilian emergency search and rescue coverage of the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

