U.S. Air Force 36th Rescue Squadron members land a UH-1N Huey on a hospital rooftop in Spokane, Washington, Jan. 23, 2023.The 36th RQS conducts routine training to remain proficient in their mission capabilities and to familiarize newly assigned aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 13:34
|Photo ID:
|7599723
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-CJ658-1188
|Resolution:
|3597x2393
|Size:
|818.53 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
