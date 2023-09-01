Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army leaders learn how DHA concussion protocols support Soldier health [Image 2 of 2]

    Army leaders learn how DHA concussion protocols support Soldier health

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Program Director Angela Ritz, CASA for Tennessee (North) Phil Harpel, and CASA for Tennessee (South) Ralph Schulz, visited the Fort Campbell Intrepid Spirit Center Jan. 9. The center’s medical director, Maj. (Dr.) Nicholas Spinuzza shared how early intervention through its Acute Concussion Clinic helps Soldiers diagnosed with concussion.

