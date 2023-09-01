Army leaders learn how DHA concussion protocols support Soldier health

From left, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Program Director Angela Ritz, CASA for Tennessee (North) Phil Harpel, and CASA for Tennessee (South) Ralph Schulz, visited the Fort Campbell Intrepid Spirit Center Jan. 9. The center’s medical director, Maj. (Dr.) Nicholas Spinuzza shared how the center’s holistic, patient-centered interdisciplinary model of care is used to treat Traumatic Brain Injury and Brain Health.

