Army leaders learn how DHA concussion protocols support Soldier health

From left, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Program Director Angela Ritz, CASA for Tennessee (North) Phil Harpel, and CASA for Tennessee (South) Ralph Schulz, visited the Fort Campbell Intrepid Spirit Center Jan. 9. The center’s medical director, Maj. (Dr.) Nicholas Spinuzza shared how the center’s holistic, patient-centered interdisciplinary model of care is used to treat Traumatic Brain Injury and Brain Health.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7599568
|VIRIN:
|230109-O-OT285-004
|Resolution:
|3467x2774
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Campbell
Kentucky
Tennessee
Secretary of the Army
101st Airborne Division
TBI
Military Health System
Soldiers
readiness
Army
concussion
Army Medicine
CASA
Intrepid Spirit
DHA
Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence
Medical Readiness Command East
Angela Ritz
Phil Harpel
Ralph Shulz
Nicholas Spinuzza
MACE2
