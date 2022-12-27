Caisson construction has advanced considerably over the years. This one being built in Norfolk, Virginia with oversight of the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will replace the aging one in Dry Dock #1 and include features that will make it a better fit for the strong tides and currents of the Piscataqua River. A part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, this project represents a step forward in the mission to modernize shipyard infrastructure to deliver availabilities needed to support the fleet more efficiently and effectively. (US Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 7599430 VIRIN: 221227-O-DT551-203 Resolution: 800x392 Size: 126.06 KB Location: KITTERY, ME, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Arel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.