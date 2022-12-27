Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement [Image 2 of 2]

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Caisson construction has advanced considerably over the years. This one being built in Norfolk, Virginia with oversight of the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will replace the aging one in Dry Dock #1 and include features that will make it a better fit for the strong tides and currents of the Piscataqua River. A part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, this project represents a step forward in the mission to modernize shipyard infrastructure to deliver availabilities needed to support the fleet more efficiently and effectively. (US Navy photo)

    This work, Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Arel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

