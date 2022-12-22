Caisson construction is underway in Norfolk, Virginia as part of the Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 project at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The new caisson will have modern features making it more conducive to the tides and currents on the Piscataqua River. This work, with oversight by the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, is part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program developed to address the maintenance capacity shortage for the Navy’s attack submarine fleet. (US Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7599427 VIRIN: 221222-O-DT551-868 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 263.98 KB Location: KITTERY, ME, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Arel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.