    Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement [Image 1 of 2]

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Caisson Replacement

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Caisson construction is underway in Norfolk, Virginia as part of the Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 project at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The new caisson will have modern features making it more conducive to the tides and currents on the Piscataqua River. This work, with oversight by the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, is part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program developed to address the maintenance capacity shortage for the Navy’s attack submarine fleet. (US Navy photo)

