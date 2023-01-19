Dr. Joel Mozer, United States Space Force Director of Science,

Technology and Research, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Dan Keane, Coast Guard Research and Development Center commanding officer, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance space-related capabilities for the joint warfighter. This MOU aims to develop a partnership that focuses on coordination, collaboration, and transparency to enhance capabilities and technologies, and to share best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 7599252 VIRIN: 230119-F-DQ193-1014 Resolution: 3191x1795 Size: 523.9 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.