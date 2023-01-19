Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain

    USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs   

    Dr. Joel Mozer, United States Space Force Director of Science,
    Technology and Research, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Dan Keane, Coast Guard Research and Development Center commanding officer, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance space-related capabilities for the joint warfighter. This MOU aims to develop a partnership that focuses on coordination, collaboration, and transparency to enhance capabilities and technologies, and to share best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 7599252
    VIRIN: 230119-F-DQ193-1014
    Resolution: 3191x1795
    Size: 523.9 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain, by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain
    USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain

    USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain

    US Coast Guard
    research
    partnership
    space domain
    Space Force

