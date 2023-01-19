Dr. Joel Mozer, United States Space Force Director of Science,
Technology and Research, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Dan Keane, Coast Guard Research and Development Center commanding officer, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance space-related capabilities for the joint warfighter. This MOU aims to develop a partnership that focuses on coordination, collaboration, and transparency to enhance capabilities and technologies, and to share best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 08:37
|Photo ID:
|7599251
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-DQ193-1007
|Resolution:
|3682x2071
|Size:
|689.07 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USSF, USCG partner to strengthen presence in space domain
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT