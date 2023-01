Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS

Training Support Activity Europe receive multiple shipments of the Homestation Instrumentation Training System (HITS) on Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023. HITS is designed to enhance training at home stations by instrumenting force-on-force live-training exercises for battalion-and- below units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

