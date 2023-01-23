Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS [Image 2 of 5]

    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Training Support Activity Europe receive multiple shipments of the Homestation Instrumentation Training System (HITS) on Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023. HITS is designed to enhance training at home stations by instrumenting force-on-force live-training exercises for battalion-and- below units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 07:17
    Photo ID: 7599143
    VIRIN: 230123-A-BA691-0022
    Resolution: 7979x5319
    Size: 25.84 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS
    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS
    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS
    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS
    Training Support Activity Europe receive HITS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT