    Italian businesses in Pisa learn about military contracting [Image 12 of 12]

    Italian businesses in Pisa learn about military contracting

    PISA, ITALY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    (Right) first one, Elisa Orsini Contract Specialist, second one, Ketti Andrei Contract Specialist assigned to 414th Contracting Support Brigade, RCO sub office Livorno, during the Vendor day event, it is the result of the collaboration of the U.S. Armed Forces with the City of Pisa. The aim of the event was to familiarize the local industries with some of the opportunities available at Camp Darby and to provide information on the US processes and requirements Vendor day provides the US Government contracting offices a chance to learn about potential new vendors/contractors and a chance for private industries and vendors interested in doing business with the federal government an opportunity to open a communications link and potentially start business with the US Government. Pisa, Italy, Jan 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 7599000
    VIRIN: 230120-A-II094-025
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: PISA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian businesses in Pisa learn about military contracting [Image 12 of 12], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    Camp Darby
    AFSOUT
    GarrisonItaly
    StrongTogether
    SETAF-AF

