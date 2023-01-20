Italian businesses in Pisa learn about military contracting

(Left) first one, Sonia Zanobini Contract Specialist, second one, Ketti Andrei Contract Specialist and third one, Elisa Orsini Contract Specialist, assigned to 414th Contracting Support Brigade, RCO sub office Livorno, during the Vendor day event, it is the result of the collaboration of the U.S. Armed Forces with the City of Pisa. The aim of the event was to familiarize the local industries with some of the opportunities available at Camp Darby and to provide information on the US processes and requirements Vendor day provides the US Government contracting offices a chance to learn about potential new vendors/contractors and a chance for private industries and vendors interested in doing business with the federal government an opportunity to open a communications link and potentially start business with the US Government. Pisa, Italy, Jan 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

