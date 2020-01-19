Staff Sgt. William Murray conducts Army Combat Fitness Test exercises at the Fort Shafter Flats Physical Training Field in 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7598528
|VIRIN:
|200119-A-R8311-001
|Resolution:
|1152x2048
|Size:
|688.43 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER FLATS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|MILILANI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Hometown:
|WAIALUA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. William Murray Leaves Behind Legacy of Dedicated Service to 9th MSC [Image 4 of 4], by CPT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staff Sgt. William Murray Leaves Behind Legacy of Dedicated Service to 9th MSC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT