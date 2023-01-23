Staff Sgt. William Murray Leaves Behind Legacy of Dedicated Service to 9th MSC

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Staff Sgt. William Murray, a beloved husband, father, and friend. Murray was only 40 years old when he lost his courageous battle with cancer.



Murray was born on December 30th, 1982, and grew up in Haleiwa, HI, and from the moment he entered the world, he was a fighter. He was determined and driven, with a heart full of love, and a fierce passion for life.



Murray graduated from Damien High School in 2000 and waited seven years before joining the Army Reserve in 2007. He was a natural leader who quickly rose through the ranks and was an inspiration to those around him. Murray's career was marked by numerous accolades and achievements, and he was deeply respected by his peers.



Murray spent the entirety of his military career as a Civil Affairs Specialist with the 322 Civil Affairs Brigade and deployed with the unit to Iraq in 2010. He was a trusted and dependable enlisted leader who dutifully served the unit as a leader, mentor and friend to all of its Soldiers.



Murray was diagnosed with cancer just a few short months ago; he faced the disease with the same bravery and determination that he brought to everything in life. He never once complained or let the illness get the best of him, and he remained positive and optimistic until the very end.

Murray leaves behind his wife, Melody, and daughter, Ophelia. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.



A memorial service for Murray will be held at the Hawaii Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kaneohe on Thursday, February 2. Visitation is from 1000-1030, funeral honors is from 1030-1100 and reception is 1130-1300. Uniform for all military personnel is the Army Service Uniform. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.



Rest in peace, Staff Sgt. William Murray. Your service and bravery will never be forgotten.

