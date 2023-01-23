Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transiting the National All-Domain Warfighting Center by snowmobile [Image 2 of 3]

    Transiting the National All-Domain Warfighting Center by snowmobile

    GRAYLING AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Layton 

    Michigan National Guard

    Members of the Michigan National Guard transit Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, by snowmobile during exercise Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023. Camp Grayling offers a cold weather equipment pool, including skis, snowmobiles, and snowshoes that units can draw from to help meet training objectives (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Northern Strike 23

