Members of the Michigan National Guard transit Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, by snowmobile during exercise Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023. Camp Grayling offers a cold weather equipment pool, including skis, snowmobiles, and snowshoes that units can draw from to help meet training objectives (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7598392
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-VX133-162
|Resolution:
|4983x3540
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transiting the National All-Domain Warfighting Center by snowmobile [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
