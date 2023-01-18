Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison, assists customers through a computer platform at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The school liaison provides parents with information on local school options, navigates school-related challenges and connects families to resources and information. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 15:56 Photo ID: 7598374 VIRIN: 230118-F-HU126-1001 Resolution: 6567x4378 Size: 21.02 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, School liaison advocates for military kids [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.