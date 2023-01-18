Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School liaison advocates for military kids [Image 2 of 2]

    School liaison advocates for military kids

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison, assists customers through a computer platform at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The school liaison provides parents with information on local school options, navigates school-related challenges and connects families to resources and information. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    23rd FSS

