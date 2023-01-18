Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison, assists customers through a computer platform at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The school liaison provides parents with information on local school options, navigates school-related challenges and connects families to resources and information. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7598374
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-HU126-1001
|Resolution:
|6567x4378
|Size:
|21.02 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, School liaison advocates for military kids [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
School liaison advocates for military kids
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT