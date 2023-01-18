Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School liaison advocates for military kids [Image 1 of 2]

    School liaison advocates for military kids

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison, holds the school liaison mission poster at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The mission of the school liaison program is to provide outreach advocacy and partnership initiatives for military-connected students as they face global educational challenges and transitions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    This work, School liaison advocates for military kids [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    school liaison
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

