School liaison advocates for military kids

Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison, holds the school liaison mission poster at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 20, 2023. The mission of the school liaison program is to provide outreach advocacy and partnership initiatives for military-connected students as they face global educational challenges and transitions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

