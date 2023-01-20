Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE celebrates completion of Herbert Hoover Dike Restoration Project [Image 5 of 5]

    USACE celebrates completion of Herbert Hoover Dike Restoration Project

    CLEWISTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, Fla. (USACE photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:44
    Photo ID: 7598178
    VIRIN: 230120-A-BO243-010
    Resolution: 10020x13360
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CLEWISTON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE celebrates completion of Herbert Hoover Dike Restoration Project [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    HHDRibbonCutting2023
    Lake Okeechobee

