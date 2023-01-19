The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, Fla. (USACE photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 14:44
|Photo ID:
|7598113
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-BO243-504
|Resolution:
|6600x8800
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE celebrates completion of Herbert Hoover Dike Restoration Project [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
