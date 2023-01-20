Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Army Junior Rifle National Championships [Image 43 of 52]

    2023 U.S. Army Junior Rifle National Championships

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Competitors participate in the 2023 U.S. Army Junior Rifle National Championships hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia Jan. 20, 2023. The U.S. Army is sponsoring this youth national championship to promote the development of rifle marksmanship skills among American youth and to recognize those who respond to this challenge.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7597391
    VIRIN: 230120-A-UW671-122
    Resolution: 5830x4139
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 U.S. Army Junior Rifle National Championships [Image 52 of 52], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    National
    Championship
    rifle
    CFT
    USAMU

