Competitors participate in the 2023 U.S. Army Junior Rifle National Championships hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia Jan. 20, 2023. The U.S. Army is sponsoring this youth national championship to promote the development of rifle marksmanship skills among American youth and to recognize those who respond to this challenge.

