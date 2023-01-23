U.S. 5th Fleet Kicks Off Central Partnership Station in Kenya

230123-N-NO146-1001 MOMBASA, Kenya (Jan. 23, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at the opening ceremony of Central Partnership Station (CPS) in Mombasa, Kenya, Jan. 23. CPS is designed to strengthen regional relationships and collaboration between the U.S. Navy and Kenya Navy through professional exchanges and community engagement events. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicholas Spaleny)

