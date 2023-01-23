Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5th Fleet Kicks Off Central Partnership Station in Kenya [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. 5th Fleet Kicks Off Central Partnership Station in Kenya

    MOMBASA, KENYA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230123-A-RY768-1091 MOMBASA, Kenya (Jan. 23, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at the opening ceremony of Central Partnership Station (CPS) in Mombasa, Kenya, Jan. 23. CPS is designed to strengthen regional relationships and collaboration between the U.S. Navy and Kenya Navy through professional exchanges and community engagement events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Kicks Off Central Partnership Station in Kenya [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Brandon Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Kenya
    CPS
    Central Partnership Station

