USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Conduct Competes Search and Rescue Training Evolution

230119-N-MW880-1118 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Christian Pedro, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, is raised out of the water during a combat search and rescue training evolution, Jan. 19, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

