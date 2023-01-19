Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Conduct Competes Search and Rescue Training Evolution [Image 11 of 12]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Conduct Competes Search and Rescue Training Evolution

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230119-N-MW880-1159 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Christian Pedro, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, rests after being recovered from the water following a combat search and rescue training evolution, Jan. 19, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 04:13
    Photo ID: 7596432
    VIRIN: 230119-N-MW880-1159
    Resolution: 5380x4304
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Conduct Competes Search and Rescue Training Evolution [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    6th Fleet
    CSAR
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    CSG10
    GHWB

