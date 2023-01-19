USS Chancellorsville underway replenishment

230119-N-BN445-1081 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), await the fuel probe during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kasier-class underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

