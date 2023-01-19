Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chancellorsville underway replenishment [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Chancellorsville underway replenishment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230119-N-BN445-1303 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) The Henry J. Kasier-class underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), left, conducts an underway replenishment with the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    VIRIN: 230119-N-BN445-1302
    This work, USS Chancellorsville underway replenishment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

