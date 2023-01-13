U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, arrives at the 33rd FW at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023. Arthaud delivered the newest F-35A Lightning II from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, making it the 52nd F-35A in the 33rd FW’s fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 14:59
|Photo ID:
|7595456
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-DF705-1013
|Resolution:
|4127x2746
|Size:
|527.14 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
