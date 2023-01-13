Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II [Image 2 of 3]

    33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, arrives at the 33rd FW at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023. Arthaud delivered the newest F-35A Lightning II from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, making it the 52nd F-35A in the 33rd FW’s fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7595456
    VIRIN: 230113-F-DF705-1013
    Resolution: 4127x2746
    Size: 527.14 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II
    33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II
    33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT