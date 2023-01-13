33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Tennyson, a crew chief with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, guides U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd FW, into a parking spot at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023. Arthaud returned to the 33rd FW with the newest F-35A Lightning II from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

