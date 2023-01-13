U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Tennyson, a crew chief with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, guides U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd FW, into a parking spot at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023. Arthaud returned to the 33rd FW with the newest F-35A Lightning II from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 14:59
|Photo ID:
|7595455
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-DF705-1007
|Resolution:
|3912x2594
|Size:
|571.95 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd Fighter Wing receives 52nd F-35A Lightning II [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
