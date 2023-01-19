Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey hands over first keys to home in new, energy-efficient family housing area [Image 2 of 6]

    Presidio of Monterey hands over first keys to home in new, energy-efficient family housing area

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Spc. Darius Brown, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, and his wife Markeisha, stand on the balcony of their new home in the Lower Stilwell housing development in Ord Military Community, Calif., Jan. 19. The Browns were the first family to receive keys to a home in the development.

