Col. Sam Kline, right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, shakes the hand of Spc. Darius Brown, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, shortly after Brown accepted the first set of keys to a home in the new Lower Stilwell housing development at Ord Military Community, Calif., Jan. 19. Adam Hay, regional vice president of The Michaels Organization, and Markeisha Brown stand left.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|7595345
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-IT218-012
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey hands over first keys to home in new, energy-efficient family housing area [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey hands over first keys to home in new, energy-efficient family housing area
