230119-N-EU502-1016 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 19, 2023) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) take the Navy-wide E-7 advancement exam Jan. 19, 2023. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7594931
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-EU502-1016
|Resolution:
|3789x2526
|Size:
|744.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Class Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT