    1st Class Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Class Advancement Exam

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230119-N-EU502-1013 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 19, 2023) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) take the Navy-wide E-7 advancement exam Jan. 19, 2023. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

